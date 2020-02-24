I didn’t forge my NYSC exemption certificate– Bayelsa deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

The recently sworn-in deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has denied the allegations that he forged his National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) exemption certificate, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ewhrudjakpo came into office after the Supreme court nullified the election of David Lyon over the forged certificates his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented to INEC.

Recall that last week, an Abuja Area Court ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the allegation of forgery levelled against him by an APC Chieftain, Benjamin Youdiowei. Read here.

Reacting to the allegation, the deputy governor at a press briefing in Abuja today Sunday February 23rd, said he never forged his exemption certificate but rather, what happened was that there was an error in his name in the exemption certificate issued to him by the corps but that the error has been corrected.

