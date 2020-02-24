”It is a lie from the pit of hell”

Abuja-based lawyer, Firsts Baba Isa has debunked claims by his learned colleague that 4000 divorce applications have already been filed in 2020 in Abuja

Recall that a lawyer, Annebrefa, made the claim on Twitter last Friday, adding that some of the marriages involved were just a year old. Read here

However, Barr. Firsts Baba Isa described the claim as a “lie from the pit of hell” adding that the total number of all cases including divorce filed at the FCT High Court since the beginning of 2020 is not even up to 2000.

Read Isa’s post below: