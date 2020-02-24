It is madness for people to be going round with 15 or 20 vehicles causing confusion all over the place

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has described the use of over 20 cars by public officials as “madness”.
Speaking at Veritas University’s convocation lecture on Saturday February 22, the former Governor of Anambra State said he used a 22-car convoy until he discovered that 13 were empty.
The former vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further stated that it is irresponsible of people to have about 20 policemen guarding them.
Peter Obi said;
“You see big people going round with 15 or 20 vehicles and causing confusion all over the place and disturbing public peace and everybody with his own big title.
“If I was coming here with 20 policemen, to Nigerians, that shows I am ‘Your Excellency’. That is irresponsibility; it doesn’t happen anywhere in the world.
“There is no place in the world that I have seen where one man moves around with 22 vehicles. It is madness.
“I used it as a governor. You will not…
Source: Linda Ikeji