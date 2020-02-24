It is madness for people to be going round with 15 or 20 vehicles causing confusion all over the place

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has described the use of over 20 cars by public officials as “madness”.

Speaking at Veritas University’s convocation lecture on Saturday February 22, the former Governor of Anambra State said he used a 22-car convoy until he discovered that 13 were empty.

The former vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further stated that it is irresponsible of people to have about 20 policemen guarding them.

Peter Obi said;