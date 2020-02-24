Jussie Smollett arrives at court surrounded by his family to face new charges as Nigerian brothers he ‘paid to jump him’ also show up (Photos)





American actor, Jussie Smollett returned to court on Monday to be arraigned on felony charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

The former Empire actor, 33, is expected to plead not guilty to the six counts of felony disorderly conduct during Monday’s hearing.

As soon as Smollett arrived in court with his family members, Abel and Ola Osundairo – the two Nigerian brothers who claimed he paid them to attack him also showed up with their attorney.

Their attroneys told DailyMail.com last week that the pair were prepared to testify for either side in the case and that they want Smollett to ‘tell the truth’.

In March 2019, Smollett was slapped with 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false statements to the Chicago Police Department, just weeks before the Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office announced it was dismissing the case.

At that time, Chicago’s mayor Rahm…