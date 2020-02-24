Man arrested for attempting to kill his mum in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has arrested a 26-year-old man for attempting to kill his biological mother in Lafia, the state’s capital.

Parading the suspect identified as Kamaldin Abu Sabo before newsmen, the State’s NSCDC commandant, Mahmud Gidado Fari said he threatened to kill his mother on numerous occassions.

Fari added;

“That is why we have arrested him and would soon charge him to court. It is wrong for anybody to say that he would kill another person. What makes this case different is that she is his biological mother”

The suspect who denied the allegation against him, accused him elder brother of reporting him to the agency.

Kamaldin said;