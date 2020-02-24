My government has weakened Boko Haram – Buhari says after Adamawa attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that his government has weakened Boko Haram in reaction to a foiled attack carried out by the insurgents in Garkida, a town in Gombi local government area north of Adamawa State on Friday February 21.

In a statement released on Sunday February 23 by Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu, the President said the attacks on soft targets by the terrorists are obvious signs of frustration because his administration has significantly weakened Boko Haram’s capability to invade and hold any Nigerian territory unchallenged.

Buhari also stated that Nigerians would witness an aggressive campaign to rout Boko Haram once and for all in the coming weeks.

President Buhari said;