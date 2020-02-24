Nigerian man who waited for 23 years to become a father, dies 7 months after welcoming a set of twin boys

A Nigerian man, Tony Abayomi Alder, who waited for 23 years to become a father, has died 7 months after he welcomed a set of twin boys.
Businesswoman, Ibukun Awosika, who took to IG to mourn the deceased, revealed that the late Alder, who was a missionary worker, died today. While paying tribute to the deceased, Mrs Awoskia wrote
Tony Abayomi Alder. Who went to be with the Lord today 24/2/2020.
A most faithful, most diligent, most dedicated , most trust worthy and loyal member of my team at Christian Missionary Fund for the past 25 years. You became my brother and my friend as we sought to build an institution to serve the Lord through the support of the missionaries across the length and breath of Nigeria. That you will be missed is an understatement.
I am grateful to God that , after waiting for 23 years, you witnessed the birth and enjoyed being a father to your twin boys, if only for 7 months. We truly love you but humbly submit to the will of God. May you forever be…
Source: Linda Ikeji