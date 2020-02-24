“No matter her disabilities I’ll always be by her side” Alexis Sky speaks about having a differently-abled child

Alexis Sky took to instagram to speak about being a mother to a differently-abled child.

The American reality TV personality has a daughter who she says is fathered by rapper Fetty Wap. The daughter, Alaiya Grace was born on January 4, 2018, three months before her due date. She was born with hydrocephalus and is thought to have had as many as four surgeries before her first birthday.

Alexis took to Instagram to declare her love for her daughter hours ago.

She shared a photo of her cradling Alaiya and another of the child alone and wrote: