Thousands of Kobe and Gianna Bryant mourners attend their memorial service at Staples Center (Photos)

The memorial service for Kobe Brayant and his daughter Gianna is currently holding at Staples Center with thousands of people in attendance including famous celebrities.

The NBA legend, 41, with his 13-year-old daughter tragically died along with seven others when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26th.

They were on their way to basketball practice when the helicopter they were in crashed, killing everyone on board.

