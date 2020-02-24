We’ve offered to return our licences twice, FG refused

The Executive Director of research and advocacy of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan has fired back at the minister of power, Saleh Mamman over a comment credited to him on DisCos stepping aside if they can’t show enough capacity on distributing electricity.

In an interview with ARISE TV on Monday February 24, Oduntan revealed that the federal government refused its offer of returning their licenses twice.

He further stated that the federal government can take any action against them as long as they do the right thing that is consistent with the wordings and tenets of the agreement signed.

Oduntan said;