Asharami Synergy Launches Asha Engine Oil To Meet Demand For Quality Lubricants

The Management team – Asharami Synergy, A Sahara group downstream company), Adesoji Ogungbesan – Chief Finance Officer, Oluwaseun Yussuf – Lubricants Sales Manager, Moroti Adedoyin Adeyinka – MD/CEO, Foluso Sobanjo – Chief Operating Officer, Lekan Ogundowole – Chief Technical Officer

Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group company, has raised the bar of quality and top performance with the launch of Asha Engine Oil, its new range of lubricants in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the press launch for the MOVE WITH ASHA Campaign, on Tuesday, 18th of February, at their Ijora Lagos office, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka the Managing Director, Asharami Synergy, informed the press, that the Asha Engine Oil, has been specifically designed to offer the highest standard of quality, safety, durability, affordability and exceptional performance.

“The engine oil we are presenting today is a product of Asharami Synergy’s passion for providing solutions through innovation. We are introducing the gold…