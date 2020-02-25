



President Buhari received a rousing welcome from residents of Ondo state as he arrived the state on a working visit. The residents arrived en masse to welcome the President who had to stop his convoy, come out of his car to acknowledge the people. See more photos below. View this post on Instagram Ondo residents cheer #President buhari as he arrives the state on a working visitA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Feb 25, 2020 at 6:46am PSTThe post Check out the crowd that welcomed President Buhari in Ondo today (photos/video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji