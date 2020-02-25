Check out the crowd that welcomed President Buhari in Ondo today (photos/video)

Image may contain: one or more people, crowd and outdoorPresident Buhari received a rousing welcome from residents of Ondo state as he arrived the state on a working visit. The residents arrived en masse to welcome the President who had to stop his convoy, come out of his car to acknowledge the people. See more photos below. Image may contain: one or more people and crowdImage may contain: 10 people, crowd and outdoorImage may contain: one or more people, crowd and outdoorImage may contain: one or more people, crowd and outdoorImage may contain: 2 people, people standing, crowd, outdoor and closeup     View this post on Instagram         Ondo residents cheer #President buhari as he arrives the state on a working visitA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Feb 25, 2020 at 6:46am PST



Source: Linda Ikeji

