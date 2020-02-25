Ghanaian man who impregnated his 14-year-old daughter, sentenced to 20 years in prison

A 42-year-old man, Daniel Kwame Baah, who engaged in incest and impregnated his daughter in the process has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

The convict, a trader, was dragged before the court last Friday and charged with the offense of defilement and incest.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Christiana Cann convicted him on his own plea but deferred his sentencing to today, Monday February 24.

The convict is said to have forcibly had sex with his own daughter and continued to sexually abuse her on multiple occasions.

His first encounter with the victim, who is 14, and the oldest of his five children is said to have occurred in June last year when he forcibly inserted his finger into her private part while she slept.

He then had canal knowledge of her after the incident and continued to sexually abuse her until she became pregnant.

The vile act was uncovered by the Girl Child Advocate attached to…