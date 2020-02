A Twitter user took to the platform to say that any guy who doesn’t give his girlfriend “daily pocket money and weekly allowances” shouldn’t be having a girlfriend in the first place.

He tweeted: “If you’re a guy, and you don’t give your girlfriend daily pocket money and weekly allowances… at least 200k weekly, you don’t need a girlfriend .. go and work. You don’t deserve that girl bro. No cap.”

His tweet was met with criticisms from his followers and other Twitter users.