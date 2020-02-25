Jubilation in Kano as Consumers Win Big at Grand Draw for the La Casera Refresh & Connect Promo

In continuation of its aim to rewards its loyal consumers and spread joy across the country, the La Casera Refresh & Connect promo train, moved to the city of Kano with lots of fantastic prizes for the region’s grand draw. The Royal Tropicana Hotel in Kano was filled to the brim with consumers who were excited by their chances at clinching the amazing prizes on offer at the draw.

Winners walked away with free cases of La Casera Apple drink, N10, 000 airtime, Bluetooth headsets, Samsung A10 android phones, Home theatre systems, HP Laptops, Smart TVs and the grand prize of an iPhone X mobile phone.

The star prize winner Nazifi Musa, couldn’t believe his luck when his phone rang in the hall, confirming him as the winner of an iPhone X.

Two directors of the company, in Kano for an extended day of activities, were on ground to make the grand prize presentation.

Another highlight of the draw was the presentation of N10, 000 airtime to all the women…