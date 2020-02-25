Kano Pillars team manager, Kabiru Baleria dies at 57

Kabiru Baleria, the team manager of Kano Pillars Football club has died at the age of 57.

Pillars’ spokesman, Rilwanu Malikawa Garu confirmed his death on Tuesday in a press statement.

According to the statement, Baleria died on Tuesday evening at Doctor’s clinic in Bompai quarters in Kano Municipality.

The statement added, “Baleria died at the age of 57 and he is survived by his wife, six children, and many relatives.

“Late Baleria was a former National team player and previously among the coaches at the U-17 level and the U-20 national team.

“Baleria died after a protracted illness.”

Mr. Kabiru has been buried according to Islamic rites.