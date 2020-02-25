Lagos beggars protest at Governor Sanwo-Olu’s office and House of Assembly (photos/video)

Some beggars took to the streets of Lagos today February 25, to protest against continous arrest by officials of the state government.

The beggars who stormed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s office in 10 buses and seven tricycles, also barricaded the entrance to the State House of Assembly as they demanded for audience with the Lagos State Governor.

They held up placards which read “Enough is enough, stop the persecution of people with disabilities,” “Save the waterfront, enforced conviction, we demand justice,”If you don’t want to see us begging on the streets, give us skills and empowerment,” “Seeing beggars all over our streets and roads is the failure of the system” and “We are tired of running without legs or eyes, give us skills and empowerment.”

Mohammed Zanna, Spokesperson of the beggars and Coordinator of Physically Challenged Empowerment Initiatives (PCEI), recounted how some of them were arrested during a similar protest in 2017…