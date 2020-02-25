Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane seeks immunity over murder of ex-wife

Lesotho’s prime minister Thomas Thabane surprisingly appeared in court on Monday alongside his current wife, Maesaiah, 42 to face allegations of murdering his ex-wife Lipolelo Thabane, and asked the court to grant him immunity, arguing his position as Prime Minister grants him automatic immunity.

Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was shot several times at close range as she sat in a car near her home, barely two days before her husband’s inauguration as Prime Minsiter in 2017.

According to reports, before her murder she refused a divorce and won a court battle to retain her privileges as first lady until any formal separation between the two. Two months after her death, Thomas Thabane remarried . He sat alongside his current wife, Maesaiah, 42, in court today, as both deny any wrongdoing.





He had been due to appear on Friday to be charged with murder, but wasn’t present saying he had to travel to South Africa for…