Police gun down 5 notorious criminals in Katsina (graphic photos)

The Katsina State Police Command has busted a notorious syndicate of bandits, kidnappers, and armed robbers terrorizing Malumfashi, Faskari, Dandume, Bakori, Kankara and Sabuwa LGAs and neighbouring Kano and Zamfara states.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters on Monday, February 24, said that the suspects were accosted on their way to an operation at a location in Gwarzo LGA of Kano state.

“On 23/02/2020 at about 22:00hrs, based on intelligence report, the Command succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of Bandits, kidnappers, and armed robbers terrorizing Malumfashi, Faskari, Dandume, Bakori, Kankara and Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina state and neighbouring Kano and Zamfara states. Nemesis caught up with members of the syndicate when they were accosted along Mararabar – Kankara road on their way to commit Kidnapping and armed robbery at a location in Gwarzo LGA of Kano state,” the CP said.