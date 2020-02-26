100 Level CRUTECH student drowns in swimming pool hours after Matriculation ceremony

A 100 Level Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH student identified as Barnabas Otu, drowned in a swimming pool in Calabar hours after matriculation.

It was gathered that the student who just gained admission into the Department of Urban and Regional planning, faculty of Environmental Sciences did his Matriculation on Monday, February 24, 2020.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Orange Resort, Akai Efa in Calabar Municipality local government area, where the students had gone to celebrate their successfull matriculation.

The Public Relations Officer of CRUTECH, Mr. Onen Onen confirmed the incident.

“The information is true, but I don’t have many details now because I travelled, when I come back, I am going to compile a report on that”, he said.