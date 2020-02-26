Kano state government bans Almajiri children from street begging

Kano State Government has banned street begging by Almajiri children in the state.

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, made this known during the launch of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and the Distribution of Offer of Appointment to 7,500 volunteer teachers, held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, today Tuesday February 25th. He said the move is to ensure all children in the state benefit from the free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education policy provided by the state.

The governor announced that any child found begging will be caught and the parent prosecuted.