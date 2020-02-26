Moment AMCON officials took over Buhari’s critic, Buba Galadima’s house over N900m debt (videos)

A video which has gone viral online captured moment officials of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the Abuja home of Buba Galadima, a strong critic and former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Asides losing his houses at No. 15 Addis Ababa Crescent, Wuse Zone 4 in Abuja, and No. 4, Bangui Street, Wuse 2 in the FCT following an order given by Justice A.I. Chikere, he also lost his company Bedko Nigeria Limited to AMCON over a chronic debt of N900million.
It was gathered that Bedko Nigeria Limited and Buba Galadima owe AMCON about N900m through a loan purchased during the first phase of Eligible Bank Assets (EBAs) from Unity Bank Plc in 2011.
Commenting on the take over, spokesperson of AMCON Jude Nwauzor said;
AMCON has offered the obligor a good measure of olive branches and explored all avenues to resolve the matter amicably. But the obligor, and his company, Bedko Nigeria Limited, have remained recalcitrant and unwilling to repay…
Source: Linda Ikeji