Nigeria made $104 million from film and music in 2019 – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Laim Mohammed has disclosed that Nigeria realized $104m from the creative industry in 2019.

Speaking during a working visit to the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday February 25, the Minister described the film industry as the least untapped part of the economy.

Lai also averred that the creative industry is the fastest growing sector of the economy with $53 million and $51 million accrued last year from film and music respectively.

He said;