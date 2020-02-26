Olisa Metuh’s lawyer vows to appeal court judgement sentencing his client to 7 years imprisonment

Counsel to Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abel Ozoko, has vowed to appeal the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja which sentenced his client to seven years in prison on Tuesday over charges bordering on money laundering.

Justice Okon Abang convicted Metuh on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

Briefing journalists after the judgement, Metuh’s lawyer said that the judgement was a bad one and that the judge was only carrying out an experiment on his client.

“The judge confessed that an issue like this is novel; in other words, he was carrying out an experiment. For me, this is a good example of bad judgement, and we have our appeal in our hands. I still have confidence in the law court and we are heading upstairs to the three wise men to know whether he is right or wrong” he maintained.

Metuh has since been taken to a correction center to begin…