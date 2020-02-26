See Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder’s new positions as Ring Magazine releases new list of top 10 heavyweights

Boxing’s biggest magazine, the Ring Magazine, on Tuesday released it’s new list of top heavyweight boxers, with Deontay Wilder dropping down the list while British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua climbed up the list.

Tyson Fury, still undefeated, defeated Deontay Wilder over the weekend to retain the lineal heavyweight belt and clinch the WBC belt and is now the Ring Magazine number one world champion.

Fury is the third heavyweight in history to win the Ring Magzine belt twice after Muhammad Ali and Floyd Patterson while two-time world champion Anthony Joshua is now second place following his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

Deontay wilder has now dropped down to fourth spot follwoing his loss to Fury, with Dillian Whyte now above the Bronze Bomber.

See the full list below,