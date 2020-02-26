The New pproach To Farming with 5% Returns Monthly

This is a sponsored post…

Farming in Nigeria is the safest line of trade with huge profit as the entire nation depend on the products from the farm to survive day by day. Certain farming is profitable while some others are not just profitable but lucrative and rewarding.

WeU Capital (an arm of WeU integrated Concept LTD RC 1355574) has been into farming business for over half a decade now. Their mode of farming range from crop farm to livestock.

The fish farm alone has the capacity to sell barely 100 thousand tons of fishes per annum (catfish & tilapia) they also have Rabbit farm and are planning to expand the farm to the capacity of 55 thousand Rabbit to meet up with the current demand of the off takers. They do partnership in crop production and livestock as well.

How have they been able to do thus far? They have earned the trust of well-meaning Nigerians through the profit-sharing method they adopted some years ago. They have a means whereby you invest minimum of…