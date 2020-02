Tuface’s first daughter, Ehi Idibia is all grown and off to high school and the musician credits her mother, Pero Adeniyi for the hard work put into raising her.

Sharing a photo of Ehi with her mates, Tuface wrote: “Meanwhile in other news!!

Like play like play My princess off 2 high school

#GRATEFUL #20yearsaking.”



He added: “@perosaiyemi_ thanx 4 all u do. E no easy.”