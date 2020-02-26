We are still probing donations to Jonathan’s campaign

The funding for the 2015 presidential campaign of former President Goodluck Jonathan is still being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

An EFCC investigator, Shehu Shuaibu disclosed this while being cross-examined in a money laundering case before the federal high court in Lagos on Tuesday February 25.

He said the donations made to the bank account of Joint Trust Dimensions Limited, who alongside Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation and an official of Jonathan’s campaign organisation; Nenadi Usman, former minister of finance; and Yusuf Danjuma are defendants in the case relating to Jonathan’s campaign, is still being investigated.

The cash inflow into the company’s bank account was quoted as follows;