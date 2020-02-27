Michael Blackson pictured with Mike Tyson after he jokingly indicated interest in marrying his daughter for $10 million reward

Michael Blackson has shared a photo he took with Mike Tyson after he reached out to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage so as to get the $10 million reward.

There was a rumour making the rounds that Mike Tyson promised to give any man who marries his daughter Mitchell Tyson $10 Million. Michael Blackson indicated interest and sent a message to Mike Tyson.

Well, the message he said he got back from Mike Tyson sent him running (read here).

The comedian, who shared screenshots of the message to Instagram, has now shared another photo he took with Mike Tyson. Blackson wore a look of mock terror in the photo while Tyson looked like he was giving him a stern warning.

“I’m about to really get smoked,” Michael Blackson captured the photo.