Pastor arrested for defiling minor in his office in church

The Lagos State Police has arrested a 36-year-old Prophet identified as Temidayo Afolabi for defiling a 13-year old church member inside his office within the premises of the Church he presides over.

The Pastor of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Kings of Kings parish in Ipaja, Lagos, reportedly warned the young girl he had sex with numerous times against telling anyone. He was however arrested after being caught red-handed in the act by the girl’s elder sister who reported the incident to their mother.

Afolabi who has been transferred to the Gender Section of the Police Command where he is currently undergoing interrogation, admitted that he had only slept with the victim about five times before being nabbed.

The White Garment Church Pastor who took advantage of the minor after inviting her family to come and live with him in the church premises after their father died, said he decided to use his office to perpetrate the bad act to avoid getting caught by…