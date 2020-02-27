Police arrest man over murder of AEDC official in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested one Oputa Vitus in connection with the murder of staff of the Abuja Electrical Distribution Company (AEDC), Ibrahim Garba Haji.

Haji was allegedly stabbed with a knife by the suspect at Pasali, Kabusa Community in Abuja on Tuesday, while in the community on an official assignment.

Another staff of the AEDC who was with the late Haji at the time was also attacked and sustained injuries.

Spokesperson of the FCT Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah,who confirmed the incident said that they made the arrest following a distress call.

“The arrest was consequent upon a distress call received on 25th February, 2020 at about 1444hrs at Kabusa Division that the suspect armed with a knife inflict serious injuries on two AEDC staff who were deployed to the community on official assignment. The knife has been recovered as an exhibit. As a result of the incident, one Ibrahim Garba Haji ‘m’ 50 years old a staff of AEDC, who was…