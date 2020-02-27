Policeman assaulted by palace guards for disobeying one of the rules given for the burial ceremony of Queen Mother of Sunyani (video)

A Ghanaian Policeman got assaulted by palace guards in Sunyani Kingdom for allegedly violating one of the rules given ahead of the burial ceremony of the Queen Mother of the Kingdom.

It was gathered that people were warned against plying some routes and wearing some outfits ahead of the event.

In a video which has gone viral, the policeman was seen being assaulted by the palace guards for violating the rules. It was however surprising that some officials of the Motor Transport and Traffic Unit of the Ghana Police Service looked on, while their colleague was assaulted.

Here is the video below;