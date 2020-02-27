Saudi Arabia bans religious pilgrims from visiting Mecca or Medina





Saudi Arabia has banned religious pilgrims from visiting Mecca or Medina to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Kingdom, it was disclosed that they had been following developments of the virus for some time.

In order to support countries impacted by the virus the Kingdom said they would be implementing ‘approved international standards’ in the form of a temporary ban on pilgrimages.

They also temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.

The statement also revealed that the Kingdom would be suspending Saudi nationals and citizens of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council with national identity cards from travelling to and from the Kingdom, with the exception of Saudis who are abroad.

‘The Kingdom affirms that these procedures are temporary, and is subject to continuous evaluation by the competent authorities.’

