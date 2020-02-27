These Two Nigerian Families Have So Much in Common but This One Thing Sets Them Apart. Watch #Panseries By Power Oil to Find out

Pan Series, powered by Power Oil Nigeria, is a family-based web series that touches on topics like healthy cooking oil, family, friendship, etc. while also tickling our funny bones through its humorous content.

This educative and entertaining web series officially premiered on 18th of Feb across Power Oil Nigeria’s all social media platforms & features Top Nollywood actors like Uche Ogbodo, Taiwo Gasper, Nonso Kalange and Efa Iwara.

This interesting story revolves around two neighbours and their families, who entertain you with their different perspective on vegetable cooking oil and the health choices they make in their daily life. Shola believes the healthy way is the best way, while Kehinde says anyway is the way.

The web series is sure to engage viewers in a fun and exciting way by giving them the opportunity to participate in weekly quizzes and other online challenges where they could win exciting prizes.

Watch Pan Series Episode 1 Here: http://bit.ly/2PbD5SJ