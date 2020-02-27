You’re a jobless retired old mother

Comedienne and actress Etinosa blasted former Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama over her comment about her apology to Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Recall Etinosa in an Instagram post shared earlier today apologized to the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM). She disclosed that her comment of an alleged side chick of Apostle Suleman being a member of the “bleaching gang”, was a joke.

However reacting to the apology, Victoria Inyama stated that the actress never apologized for desecrating the Bible but apologized to a man that uses the Bible.

See her comment below;

Etinosa who fired back at Victoria Inyama, described her as a “jobless, frustrated and retired old mother who doesn’t know her age and respect herself on ?nstagram.”

She insisted that she apologized for smoking with the Bible as she accused the veteran actress of peddling lies and gossip to tarnish her image.