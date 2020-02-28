17 notorious bandits killed in gun duel with police and vigilante in Katsina (graphic photos)

A gun battle between combined team of vigilante and Police against bandits at Gurbi village in Kankara LGA on Thursday has resulted to the death of 21 persons.

The dead persons include 17 members of the bandits and four members of the locality that have already been identified.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident said that the bandits stormed the town in the early hours of Thursday shooting sporadically but fierce resistance from the community led to a shootout, which resulted to reinforcement by security operatives.

He said the attack was countered with fierce resistance by the local vigilante groups who later called for support and assistance from the Police.

“Today being 27/02/2020 at about 03:00hrs, a distress call was received that bandits in their numbers armed with AK 47 rifles stormed Gurbi village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state, killed four persons and rustled large number of domestic animals after they received a…