55-year-old man sentenced to 14 years in jail for attempting to rape his daughter in Ekiti

A 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison without an option of fine for attempting to rape his 17-year-old daughter.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, who led the prosecution team, told the court that the convict committed the offence on September 10, 2017, at No 30, Irona Street, Ado-Ekiti.

He stated that the convict on the said date unlawfully attempted to have sexual intercourse with his 17-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Fapohunda told the court that the victim said her father started having sexual intercourse with her since she was 10 years old after her mother walked out of their marriage. The victim added that her father always “gave her drugs to prevent pregnancy and threatened to kill her if she told anyone”. The prosecution called five witnesses and tendered exhibits including pictures, statements of the convict and the victim.

Fapohunda said the offences…