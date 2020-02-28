Nigeria’s leading innovative telecom company,9mobile, has proven its mettle over the years and has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most competitive network providers. The brand is famed for its customer-centric focus and has constantly devised innovative ways to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Below are seven (7) facts you should know about 9mobile.

Super-Fast Internet

True to type, 9mobile offers super-fast internet, and as such, the network provider continuously upgrades its network connectivity across the country. The telco currently offers the fastest 4G/LTE network to millions of customers across cities and towns in Nigeria.

Extensive Coverage

In one of its latest moves, 9mobile further expanded its quality network across the country, to deepen 4G penetration across ten new cities. The company also upgraded LTE services in 6 existing cities, including Aba, Abuja, Nasarawa, Calabar, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Minna, Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Uyo, Aba…