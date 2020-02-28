Boko Haram attacking Christians to stir religious war- Lai Mohammed

The Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has said that members of the Boko Haram sect have started attacking Christians and their worship centers in a bid to stir a religious war between the two major religious groups in Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed said this while addressing a news conference on the state of insecurity in the country on Thursday February 27th.

He appealed to Nigerians not to allow the insurgents to cause discord amongst them, urging all Nigerians to join and support the military in the fight against insurgency.