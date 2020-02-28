Football club, Newcastle United ban players from shaking hands over coronavirus outbreak

Premier League club, Newcastle United have banned players from shaking hands at the training ground due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The club’s coach, Steve Bruce confirmed the ban at a press conference while speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Burnley.

According to him, the club has put a stop to a morning ritual of players and staff shaking hands each morning as fears over the spread of the disease increase.

“There’s a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as soon as we see each other every morning – we’ve stopped that on the advice of the doctor.

“Were like everybody else. Thankfully, we’ve got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do.

“We’re glued to the TV for where it’s going to go next and let’s hope it doesn’t get any worse in this country.”

So far in the UK there have been 16 cases of Coronavirus.