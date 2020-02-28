Harvard University student seeks $1.7 Million as damages for being blocked by Ugandan President on Twitter, says he suffered mental anguish

Harvard University student, Hillary Innocent Seguya Taylor is seeking Shs6 billion (US$1.7 Million) as damages for being blocked by President Museveni on his Twitter handle.

President Museveni was sued alongside government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo and the police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye whom he also accuses of blocking him from accessing their Twitter accounts. Read previous report: HERE

High Court presided over by Justice Andrew Bashaija on Thursday, February 27, heard that Mr Hillary Innocent Seguya Taylor pursuing a Masters in International Relations degree at the Harvard University in the United States of America (USA) has suffered ”mental anguish to which he seeks general damages for being inconvenienced.”

Mr Seguya, through his appointed lawyer, Mr Male Mabirizi, claims that his right to be heard were violated as no notice or reason was given to him before he was blocked by the three government officials.

“The respondents have in…