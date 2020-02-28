Kaduna priest accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl

A Twitter user has alleged that a priest sexually harrassed her underage niece.

 

@Echeccentric said the incident happened in Kaduna state, Nigeria, and the girl who was allegedly harrassed is only 14. 

 

She tweeted: “Man who has boys in Kaduna that can brush somebody for me??? Some priest sexually harrassed my 14 year old niece. He might be a man of the cloth but I’m a woman of the Glock.”

 

Her tweet got lots of support from Twitter users who were willing to help her niece and see that no other woman falls victim.



