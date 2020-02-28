Lagos state records first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Lagos state Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus aka COVID-19 in Nigeria, since the outbreak of the disease in China in January 2020.

A statement released by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, says the case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is of an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on the 25th of Feburary from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit. He fell ill on the 26th February and was transfered to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said the Italian patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.