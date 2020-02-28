Senators do not collect jumbo pay, they earn a monthly salary of N700k only

The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District at the national assembly, Ajibola Bashiru has debunked claims of senators collecting a jumbo pay.
Speaking on the sideline of a programme organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Kwara Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday February 27, Senator Bashiru revealed that Senators only earn N700,000 monthly.
The Osun-born lawmaker further disclosed that a car loan of over N8 million is also being deducted from their salary on a monthly basis.
Bashiru said;
“What I tell whoever that stands up to say senator collects jumbo pay is that they can also contest so that you can also collect jumbo pay.
“The truth of it is that the take-home pay of a senator is about N700,000 per month. Aside from it is the car loan of over N8 million which is being deducted monthly.
“As a senator, you are entitled to six aides who are paid by the National Assembly Service Commission and they are paid…
Source: Linda Ikeji