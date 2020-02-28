Senators do not collect jumbo pay, they earn a monthly salary of N700k only

The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District at the national assembly, Ajibola Bashiru has debunked claims of senators collecting a jumbo pay.

Speaking on the sideline of a programme organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Kwara Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday February 27, Senator Bashiru revealed that Senators only earn N700,000 monthly.

The Osun-born lawmaker further disclosed that a car loan of over N8 million is also being deducted from their salary on a monthly basis.

Bashiru said;