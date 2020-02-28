The truth can only be delayed but not denied





The Christian Association of Nigeria has reacted to Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed’s comment of Boko Haram attacking Christians to stir a religious war.

In a statement released by CAN’s Vice Chairman Rev. Joseph Hayab, the Christian group recounted the condemnation it got from some persons it described as “overzealous representatives of government”, after raising an alarm over the killings.

“Every honest and right-thinking Nigerian and none Nigerians alike following the deadly killings in Nigeria must have recognised that Boko Haram and other killers groups have been targeting Christians for reasons only known to them. “The worst of this denial was when our dear President had the privilege to write a column on one famous Christian magazine where his writers chose to use that platform to expose themselves as peddlers of falsehood. “Our cry has never been to discredit anyone or the government, but the focus has been that those in power should admit the…





Source: Linda Ikeji