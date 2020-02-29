Buhari approves retirement of head of service Winifred Oyo-Ita, insists probe will continue

President Buhari has approved the retirement of head of service, Winifred Oyo-Ita who is currently being investigated over allegation of N3 billion contract scam levelled against her .

Secretary of the government to the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha confirmed the approval of Oyo-Ita’s retirement in a statement issued by Olusegun Adekunle, the permanent secretary (general services) on Friday February 28.

The President stated that he approved Oyo-Ita’s retirement without prejudice to the on-going investigation against her. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who has been the acting head of service has also been appointed in substantive capacity.

The statement reads in part;