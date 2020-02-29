Coronavirus could strike every country on the planet as the outbreak is getting bigger

The deadly Coronavirus could strike every nation on the planet as the crisis won’t slow down any time soon, the World Health Organisation has warned.

A WHO spokesperson said the outbreak, which is ‘teetering on the edge of becoming a pandemic, was getting bigger’ and could well reach ‘all countries’.

Christian Lindmeier, a spokesman for WHO, said at a news briefing in Geneva: ‘The outbreak is getting bigger.

‘The scenario of the coronavirus reaching multiple countries, if not all countries around the world, is something we have been looking at and warning against since quite a while.’

The warning comes a day after the global body said the world was in a ‘delicate situation’ and suggested the epidemic was at a tipping point.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, said: ‘This virus has pandemic potential. We are actually in a very delicate situation in which the outbreak can go in any direction based on how we handle it.’

So far, the virus…