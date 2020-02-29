Forest guard kills man, dumps corpse in bush

An official of the Ondo State Ministry of Natural Resources identified as Mayomi Faponle has been arrested by the police for reportedly killing a motorcyclist, Deji Busayo.

The forest guard who knocked down the deceased with his car on February 23, 2020 at Adegbola Junction area of Akure, dumped Busayo’s corpse in the bush afterwards.

Faponle was arrested after the family of the late motorcyclist found his corpse in the bush, days after he was declared missing.

Ondo State Police Command Spokesperson, CSP Femi Joseph confirmed the arrest of the suspect and also disclosed that he will be charged to court after investigation has been concluded.

Joseph said;