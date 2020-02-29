Four corpses found in Taraba kidnappers’ den

A vigilante group in Taraba State has found four bodies in a kidnappers’ den located in a forest in the state.

The corpses said to be all male, are suspected to be that of some of the passengers who were kidnapped alongside 6 others at Wukari-Jalingo road in January.

Daily Trust reported a vigilante group which went in search of the victims, found the four corpses including that of the driver. The driver identified as Adamu Wukari was buried by his family on Wednesday while the three other corpses are still in the forest.