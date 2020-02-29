“It wasn’t the side chick that walked the aisle with you, it was your husband, deal with him” Freeze reacts to video of wife who confronted husband’s alleged side chic in a mall

A video making the rounds online shows a wife confronting her husband’s alleged side chic in a store. Freeze has now reacted to the video.

In the video, the enraged wife is seen claiming the alleged side chic had anal sex with her husband (read here).

Reacting to the video, OAP Daddy Freeze said the wife’s pain is understandable but said she should have directed her anger at her husband, rather than attack another woman who made no vow to be committed to her.

He added that women attacking their husband’s side chics happen because women see marriage as an achievement.

He wrote: